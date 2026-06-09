GIFT Nifty suggests negative start for key indices on D-Street

GIFT Nifty:

The GIFT Nifty June 2026 futures currently traded 35.50 points lower, suggesting a negative opening for the benchmark index today.

Institutional Flows:

Foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) sold shares worth Rs 5,555.67 crore, while domestic institutional investors (DIIs) were net buyers to the tune of Rs 5,165.24 crore in the Indian equity market on 08 June 2026, provisional data showed.

The FIIs have sold shares worth Rs 36,670.14 crore so far in June (till 08 June 2026). This follows their cash sales of Rs 55,963.33 crore in May, Rs 70,135.46 crore in April and Rs 122,540.41 crore in March.

Global Markets: Asian markets traded mixed on Tuesday as as investors weighed on the fragile ceasefire between Iran and Israel. Iran on Monday halted military strikes against Israel, but warned it would resume attacks if Israeli forces continue operations in Lebanon, Tehrans foreign ministry has reportedly said on Monday. Hours later, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu reportedly said that the conflict with Iran and Hezbollah was "not yet over. Overnight on Wall Street, the S&P 500 and Nasdaq Composite were higher on Monday as chip stocks rebounded from Fridays rout, and President Donald Trump tried to maintain a fragile ceasefire despite Iran and Israel trading strikes.

The broad market index advanced 0.30% and closed at 7,405.73. The tech-heavy Nasdaq was up 0.86%, ending at 25,929.66. The Dow Jones Industrial Average lost 80.77 points, or 0.16%., and settled at 50,786.01. Domestic Market: The domestic equity benchmarks ended sharply lower on Monday, extending losses for a second consecutive session. Sentiment weakened amid a broad selloff across Asian market, rising crude oil prices and escalating tensions in West Asia. Concerns over a potential U.S. interest rate hike also weighed on investor mood. The Nifty closed below the 23,150 mark, dragged lower by metal and auto stocks. Selling pressure was widespread across sectors. Healthcare stocks, however, bucked the trend and ended in positive territory.