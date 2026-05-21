The GIFT Nifty May 2026 futures currently traded 158 points higher, suggesting a positive opening for the benchmark index today.

Institutional Flows:

Foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) sold shares worth Rs 1,597.35 crore, while domestic institutional investors (DIIs) were net buyers to the tune of Rs 1,968.35 crore in the Indian equity market on 20 May 2026, provisional data showed.

The FIIs have sold shares worth Rs 25,896.97 crore so far in May (till 20 May 2026). This follows their cash sales of Rs 70,135.46 crore in April, Rs 122,540.41 crore in March and Rs 6,640.78 crore in February.

Global Markets: Asia-Pacific market opened higher on Thursday, following overnight gains on Wall Street amid hopes of a possible resolution to the Middle East conflict. U.S. President Donald Trump said that Washington was in the final stages of negotiations with Iran, according to media reports, helping lift investor optimism. Japans Nikkei 225 jumped over 3% after the release of the countrys latest trade data. Exports rose at the fastest pace since January, rising 14.8% in April, driven by surge in semiconductor shipments. Imports grew 9.7% year-on-year, higher than an expected 8.3% rise, according to government data. The countrys trade balance narrowed to 301.9 billion yen in April, from 643 billion yen in March.

Overnight in the U.S., The Dow Jones Industrial Average advanced 645.47 points, or 1.31%, closing at 50,009.35. The S&P 500 rose 1.08% to 7,432.97, while the Nasdaq Composite added 1.54% and ended at 26,270.36. Domestic Market: Benchmark indices recovered sharply from early losses on Wednesday, with the Sensex rebounding nearly 800 points from the days low and the Nifty closing above 23,650. The market rebound was driven by value buying at lower levels, easing crude oil prices and hopes of de-escalation in Middle East tensions after reports showed Chinese oil tankers moving through the Strait of Hormuz. The S&P BSE Sensex advanced 117.54 points or 0.16% to 75,318.39, recovering the day's low of 74,529.41. The Nifty 50 index jumped 41 points or 0.17% to 23,659.