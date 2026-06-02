GIFT Nifty suggests red start for equities amid renewed uncertainty over US-Iran peace negotiations

GIFT Nifty:

The GIFT Nifty June 2026 futures currently traded 161.50 points lower, suggesting a negative opening for the benchmark index today.

Institutional Flows:

Foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) sold shares worth Rs 3,911.68 crore, while domestic institutional investors (DIIs) were net buyers to the tune of Rs 5,109.13 crore in the Indian equity market on 01 June 2026, provisional data showed.

The FIIs have sold shares worth Rs 55,963.33 crore in May. This follows their cash sales of Rs 70,135.46 crore in April, Rs 122,540.41 crore in March and Rs 6,640.78 crore in February.

Global Markets:

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Asia markets traded largely lower on Tuesday, as investors weighed renewed uncertainty over U.S.-Iran peace negotiations.

U.S. President Donald Trump on Monday shrugged off the possibility that peace talks with Iran could fall apart, reportedly telling the media, "I dont care if theyre over, honestly. Trump was responding to a question about reports earlier Monday that Iranian negotiators were considering ending discussions with Washington and moving to completely block the Strait of Hormuz in response to Israels military campaign in Lebanon targeting the Iran-backed Hezbollah group. When asked whether Iranian officials had informed him that they would no longer continue negotiations, Trump replied, "No, they havent." Overnight on Wall Street, the S&P 500 rose even as oil prices advanced, with Nvidia leading technology higher following the launch of a new chip for PCs.

The broad market index advanced 0.26% to close at 7,599.96, while the Nasdaq Composite gained 0.42% to close at 27,086.81. The Dow Jones Industrial Average added 46.42 points, or 0.09%, and ended at 51,078.88. All three indexes reached new all-time intraday highs and closed at records. Domestic Market: The headline equity benchmarks ended sharply lower on Monday, extending losses for a fourth straight session. Sentiment was hit by escalating tensions between the US and Iran, a surge in crude oil prices amid concerns over potential disruptions in the Strait of Hormuz, continued foreign institutional investor (FII) selling, and rising US bond yields.