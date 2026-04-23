GIFT Nifty suggests red start for equities; Asian markets decline

GIFT Nifty:

The GIFT Nifty April 2026 futures currently traded 163.50 points lower, suggesting a negative opening for the benchmark index today.

Institutional Flows:

Foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) sold shares worth Rs 2,078.36 crore, while domestic institutional investors (DIIs) were net sellers to the tune of Rs 1,048.17 crore in the Indian equity market on 22 April 2026, provisional data showed.

The FIIs had sold shares worth Rs 44,281.38 crore in April (till 22 April 2026). This follows their cash sales of Rs 122,540.41 crore in March, Rs 6,640.78 crore in February and Rs 41,435.22 crore in January 2026.

Global Markets:

Asian markets traded with some losses on Thursday, even after President Donald Trump extended the ceasefire with Iran. Trump extended a two-week U.S. ceasefire on Tuesday, saying it was warranted due to Tehrans seriously fractured government. The ceasefire will remain in place until Iran submits a proposal or talks conclude, while the U.S. military continues its blockade of Iranian ports, Trump said. However, the timeline remains uncertain. Iranian state media reported Wednesday that Tehrans negotiators would not attend talks with the U.S., calling them a "waste of time. A lack of commitment from Iran reportedly prompted Vice President JD Vance to pause his trip to join peace talks.

Meanwhile, Irans navy also said that it had seized two container ships in the Strait of Hormuz. On the data front, Japans manufacturing activity expanded at its fastest pace in four years in April, according to the S&P Global flash Purchasing Managers Index, as firms boosted output amid supply concerns linked to Middle East tensions. The S&P Global flash Japan Manufacturing Purchasing Managers' Index (PMI) rose to 54.9 in ​April, the highest since January 2022, from 51.6 in ​March. The 50-mark separates growth from contraction. South Koreas economy grew more than expected in the first three months of the year, recording the fastest growth since the third quarter of 2020. The 1.7% growth in January to March from the previous quarter exceeded the widely reported estimate of 1.0% and reflects a rebound from the 0.2% contraction in the prior quarter.

Overnight on Wall Street, the S&P 500 and Nasdaq Composite finished at record levels on Wednesday after President Donald Trump extended the U.S. ceasefire with Iran, while upbeat earnings reports also lifted sentiment. The broad market index added 1.05% to finish at 7,137.90, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 1.64% to settle at 24,657.57. Meanwhile, the Dow Jones Industrial Average advanced 340.65 points, or 0.69%, to end the day at 49,490.03. Domestic Market: The domestic equity benchmarks snapped their three-day winning streak with a sharp jolt on Wednesday, as relentless selling in IT heavyweights and simmering geopolitical tensions dragged sentiment into the red. The Nifty 50 gapped down decisively to open at 24,470.85, mirroring weak global cues after the U.S.-Iran failed to clinch an agreement ahead of the ceasefire deadline.