GIFT Nifty:

The GIFT Nifty June 2026 futures currently traded 141.00 points higher, suggesting a green opening for the benchmark index today.

Institutional Flows:

Foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) sold shares worth Rs 101.59 crore, while domestic institutional investors (DIIs) were net buyers to the tune of Rs 1,561.40 crore in the Indian equity market on 16 June 2026, provisional data showed.

The FIIs have sold shares worth Rs 46,877.96 crore so far in June (till 17 June 2026). This follows their cash sales of Rs 55,963.33 crore in May, Rs 70,135.46 crore in April and Rs 122,540.41 crore in March.

Global Markets: Asian markets traded mixed on Thursday as the US Federal Reserve indicated the possibility of a rate hike this year. Wednesday marked the first meeting of the Federal Reserve with Kevin Warsh at the helm of the U.S. central bank. At the conclusion of the meeting, the Fed kept the benchmark federal funds rate unchanged and anchored in a range of between 3.5% and 3.75%. Policymakers "dot plot revealed that several Fed officials now see interest rates increasing in 2026. The median estimate for the year-end interest rate now stands at 3.8%, up from 3.4% in prior projections from March, suggesting that at least one rate hike could be in the picture in 2026.

Complicating the forecast was Warshs decision to abstain from submitting a rate forecast. Overnight on Wall Street, stocks fell on Wednesday, while Treasury yields surged, as investors grew uncertain over the path of monetary policy after several Federal Reserve officials indicated there could be a rate hike this year to tamp down on inflation. The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 507.12 points, or 0.98%, after earlier hitting a fresh all-time intraday record the indexs third consecutive high. The 30-stock index closed at 51,492.55. The S&P 500 lost 1.21% and ended at 7,420.10. The Nasdaq Composite shed 1.34% and settled at 26,021.66.

Domestic Market: The benchmark indices extended their rally for a fourth consecutive session on Wednesday, supported by broad-based buying across sectors. The Nifty settled above the 24,050 mark, with PSU banks, metals and consumer durables stocks leading the gains, while auto and realty shares lagged. However, the upside was capped by concerns over a delay in monsoon progress, which raised worries about food inflation and its potential impact on the economy. The S&P BSE Sensex advanced 347.14 points or 0.45% to 77,155.62. The Nifty 50 index rose 96.55 points or 0.40% to 24,085.70. In four sessions, the Sensex surged 4.50%, while the Nifty gained 3.99%.