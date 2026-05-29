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Gilada Finance & Investments standalone net profit declines 13.21% in the March 2026 quarter

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Last Updated : May 29 2026 | 9:40 AM IST
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Sales rise 5.03% to Rs 1.88 crore

Net profit of Gilada Finance & Investments declined 13.21% to Rs 0.46 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 0.53 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 5.03% to Rs 1.88 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 1.79 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit rose 1.88% to Rs 2.17 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 2.13 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 7.24% to Rs 7.26 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 6.77 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Mar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Sales1.881.79 5 7.266.77 7 OPM %60.1154.75 -59.0959.23 - PBDT0.660.80 -18 2.992.95 1 PBT0.640.76 -16 2.932.90 1 NP0.460.53 -13 2.172.13 2

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First Published: May 29 2026 | 9:40 AM IST

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