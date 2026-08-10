Gilada Finance & Investments standalone net profit declines 16.67% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales rise 6.59% to Rs 1.78 crore

Net profit of Gilada Finance & Investments declined 16.67% to Rs 0.45 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 0.54 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 6.59% to Rs 1.78 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 1.67 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025.1.781.6752.8161.080.610.730.600.720.450.54

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