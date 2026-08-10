Gilada Finance & Investments standalone net profit declines 16.67% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales rise 6.59% to Rs 1.78 croreNet profit of Gilada Finance & Investments declined 16.67% to Rs 0.45 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 0.54 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 6.59% to Rs 1.78 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 1.67 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales1.781.67 7 OPM %52.8161.08 -PBDT0.610.73 -16 PBT0.600.72 -17 NP0.450.54 -17
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