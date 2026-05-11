Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Gillanders Arbuthnot & Company reports consolidated net loss of Rs 3.89 crore in the March 2026 quarter

Gillanders Arbuthnot & Company reports consolidated net loss of Rs 3.89 crore in the March 2026 quarter

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Last Updated : May 11 2026 | 4:31 PM IST
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Sales decline 0.53% to Rs 103.39 crore

Net loss of Gillanders Arbuthnot & Company reported to Rs 3.89 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against net profit of Rs 2.04 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales declined 0.53% to Rs 103.39 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 103.94 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit declined 64.56% to Rs 9.47 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 26.72 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales declined 2.78% to Rs 430.87 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 443.18 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Mar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Sales103.39103.94 -1 430.87443.18 -3 OPM %-4.22-2.00 -5.425.80 - PBDT-2.13-1.11 -92 22.0023.89 -8 PBT-4.92-3.71 -33 11.0813.03 -15 NP-3.892.04 PL 9.4726.72 -65

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First Published: May 11 2026 | 4:31 PM IST

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