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Gillette India standalone net profit rises 9.44% in the June 2026 quarter

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Last Updated : Jul 30 2026 | 1:50 PM IST
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Sales rise 10.80% to Rs 783.02 crore

Net profit of Gillette India rose 9.44% to Rs 159.45 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 145.69 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 10.80% to Rs 783.02 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 706.72 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales783.02706.72 11 OPM %29.0929.75 -PBDT231.99215.89 7 PBT214.02195.43 10 NP159.45145.69 9

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First Published: Jul 30 2026 | 1:50 PM IST

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