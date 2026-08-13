Gini Silk Mills standalone net profit rises 450.00% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales decline 0.98% to Rs 9.05 crore

Net profit of Gini Silk Mills rose 450.00% to Rs 0.77 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 0.14 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales declined 0.98% to Rs 9.05 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 9.14 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025.9.059.14-1.772.191.120.960.760.630.770.14

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