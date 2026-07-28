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Ginni Filaments standalone net profit declines 14.70% in the June 2026 quarter

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Last Updated : Jul 28 2026 | 4:50 PM IST
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Sales rise 1.33% to Rs 102.89 crore

Net profit of Ginni Filaments declined 14.70% to Rs 9.05 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 10.61 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 1.33% to Rs 102.89 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 101.54 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales102.89101.54 1 OPM %14.3222.27 -PBDT14.6421.59 -32 PBT12.3019.37 -36 NP9.0510.61 -15

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First Published: Jul 28 2026 | 4:50 PM IST

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