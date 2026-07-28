Ginni Filaments standalone net profit declines 14.70% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales rise 1.33% to Rs 102.89 crore

Net profit of Ginni Filaments declined 14.70% to Rs 9.05 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 10.61 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 1.33% to Rs 102.89 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 101.54 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025.102.89101.5414.3222.2714.6421.5912.3019.379.0510.61

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