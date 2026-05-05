Ginni Filaments standalone net profit rises 48.85% in the March 2026 quarter

Sales rise 0.11% to Rs 90.10 crore

Net profit of Ginni Filaments rose 48.85% to Rs 7.13 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 4.79 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 0.11% to Rs 90.10 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 90.00 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit rose 781.90% to Rs 37.04 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 4.20 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 22.94% to Rs 368.70 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 299.90 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.