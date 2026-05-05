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Ginni Filaments standalone net profit rises 48.85% in the March 2026 quarter

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Last Updated : May 05 2026 | 5:04 PM IST
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Sales rise 0.11% to Rs 90.10 crore

Net profit of Ginni Filaments rose 48.85% to Rs 7.13 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 4.79 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 0.11% to Rs 90.10 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 90.00 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit rose 781.90% to Rs 37.04 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 4.20 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 22.94% to Rs 368.70 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 299.90 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Mar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Sales90.1090.00 0 368.70299.90 23 OPM %14.6917.96 -18.2011.12 - PBDT12.5516.76 -25 64.4631.31 106 PBT10.1013.30 -24 54.7917.29 217 NP7.134.79 49 37.044.20 782

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First Published: May 05 2026 | 5:04 PM IST

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