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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Girnar Spintex Industries reports standalone net loss of Rs 2.65 crore in the June 2026 quarter

Girnar Spintex Industries reports standalone net loss of Rs 2.65 crore in the June 2026 quarter

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Last Updated : Aug 15 2026 | 10:48 AM IST
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Sales rise 1.30% to Rs 24.98 crore

Net Loss of Girnar Spintex Industries reported to Rs 2.65 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against net loss of Rs 0.34 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 1.30% to Rs 24.98 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 24.66 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales24.9824.66 1 OPM %-1.484.95 -PBDT-1.511.22 PL PBT-2.65-0.34 -679 NP-2.65-0.34 -679

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First Published: Aug 15 2026 | 10:47 AM IST

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