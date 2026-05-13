GK Energy consolidated net profit rises 32.17% in the March 2026 quarter

Sales rise 35.24% to Rs 476.76 crore

Net profit of GK Energy rose 32.17% to Rs 59.25 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 44.83 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 35.24% to Rs 476.76 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 352.52 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit rose 53.37% to Rs 204.30 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 133.21 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 56.67% to Rs 1715.28 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 1094.83 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.