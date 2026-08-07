GK Energy consolidated net profit rises 59.88% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales rise 55.54% to Rs 505.19 crore

Net profit of GK Energy rose 59.88% to Rs 59.65 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 37.31 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 55.54% to Rs 505.19 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 324.79 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025.505.19324.7916.3617.6881.5251.0580.2650.5259.6537.31

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