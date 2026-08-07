GK Energy consolidated net profit rises 59.88% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales rise 55.54% to Rs 505.19 croreNet profit of GK Energy rose 59.88% to Rs 59.65 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 37.31 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 55.54% to Rs 505.19 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 324.79 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales505.19324.79 56 OPM %16.3617.68 -PBDT81.5251.05 60 PBT80.2650.52 59 NP59.6537.31 60
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