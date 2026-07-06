GK Energy gains after securing Rs 236 crore solar water pumping systems order from MSEDCL

GK Energy rose 2.48% to Rs 142.70 after the company announced that it had received a Letter of Empanelment (LoE) from Maharashtra State Electricity Distribution Company (MSEDCL) for the deployment of 10,000 off-grid DC solar PV water pumping systems.

According to the company's exchange filing, the scope of the project includes the design, manufacture, supply, transportation, installation, testing and commissioning of the off-grid DC Solar Photovoltaic Water Pumping Systems (SPWPS).

The order is valued at Rs 235.92 crore and is scheduled to be executed within 60 days from the date of issuance of the work order or Notice to Proceed (NTP).