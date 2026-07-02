GK Energy gains after securing Rs 48 crore rooftop solar project order

GK Energy rose 2.18% to Rs 140.91 after the company said it had secured a 10 MW rooftop solar project order worth Rs 48.02 crore.

In a regulatory filing, the company said the order involves the installation of rooftop solar systems at 1,150 locations. The project is to be executed within 90 days.

The order has been awarded by a domestic distribution company and is a one-time contract. The contract value of Rs 48.02 crore is inclusive of GST.

GK Energy is a decentralised renewable energy infrastructure company focused on solar-powered agricultural pumping systems, rooftop solar projects and distributed clean energy solutions.