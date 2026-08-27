GK Energy secures contract worth Rs 454 cr for rooftop solar PV projects

GK Energy announced that it has received a Letter of Empanelment (LOE) from a leading State Government-owned power distribution utility for Grid Connected Rooftop Solar Photovoltaic Projects.

Under the empanelment, the Company has been allocated 1Kw rooftop solar capacity to be installed across 1 lakh households, with combined capacity of 100 MW and contract value of approximately Rs 454.50 crore including GST. With this the Company has already received allocation/empanelment of more than Rs 1,092 crore (including GST) since 1st April, 2026 till date.

As part of the project scope, GK Energy will undertake design, engineering, supply, installation, testing and commissioning of the rooftop solar systems, along with O&M for a period of five years. The projects are to be completed within 60 days from the issuance of the respective work orders.