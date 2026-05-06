From Maharashtra State Electricity Distribution Company

GK Energy has received a Letter of Empanelment (LoE) from Maharashtra State Electricity Distribution Company for 15,000 Off-Grid DC Solar Photovoltaic Water Pumping Systems (SPWPS) pumps of 3 HP, 5 HP, 7.5 HP for the entire state of Maharashtra under Magel Tyala Saur Krushi Pump Yojana. The total value of the 15,000 pumps is Rs. 353.89 crore (inclusive of GST) which is to be executed within 60 days from the issuance of work order/NTP.