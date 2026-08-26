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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / GK Energy secures Rs 454-cr grid connected rooftop solar PV project

GK Energy secures Rs 454-cr grid connected rooftop solar PV project

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Last Updated : Aug 26 2026 | 3:50 PM IST
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GK Energy has received a Letter of Empanelment (LOE) from a leading State Government-owned power distribution utility for execution of Grid Connected Rooftop Solar Photovoltaic Projects.

Under the said empanelment, the Company has been allocated 1,00,000 Grid Connected Rooftop Solar photovoltaic project of 1 kW each, aggregating to 100 MW to be installed at 1,00,000 households, at a contract rate of Rs 45,450 per kW including GST, representing an aggregate contract value of approximately Rs 454.50 crore including GST.

The scope of work includes design, engineering, supply, installation, testing and commissioning of Grid Connected Rooftop Solar PV systems along with O& M for a period of five years.

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First Published: Aug 26 2026 | 3:50 PM IST

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