GK Energy rallied 6.51% to Rs 138.35 after the company's standalone net profit surged 61.55% year-on-year (YoY) to Rs 59.67 crore in Q1 FY27 from Rs 36.94 crore in the corresponding quarter last year.

Revenue from operations jumped 71.10% YoY to Rs 505.19 crore, driven by sustained project execution under renewable energy programmes, rising demand for decentralized solar infrastructure.

Profit before tax (PBT) increased 60.72% YoY to Rs 80.28 crore during the quarter, while EBITDA rose 47.72% to Rs 86.11 crore from Rs 58.30 crore in Q1 FY26, reflecting healthy operational performance.

EBITDA margin reduced to 17.1% in Q1 FY27 as against 19.7% in Q1 FY26.

The company said it continued to benefit from strong execution capabilities and an expanding renewable energy ecosystem. As of June 2026, GK Energy had cumulatively installed more than 164,500 renewable energy systems and commissioned over 726 MW of renewable energy capacity across India. Its operational footprint spans more than 7,500 villages and is supported by dedicated warehousing, logistics infrastructure, and an extensive network of installation and commissioning partners across multiple states. Gopal Kabra, chairman & managing director, GK Energy, said: India's transition towards renewable energy continues to create meaningful opportunities to expand access to clean and reliable power. Our performance this quarter reflects the strength of our execution capabilities, financial discipline and the trust placed in us by our customers and partners. As the sector continues to evolve, we will remain committed to delivering sustainable growth while contributing meaningfully to India's clean energy ambitions. With a strong project pipeline, strong execution ecosystem and expanding market presence, we are well positioned to sustain this growth momentum during the year."