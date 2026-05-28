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GKB Ophthalmics reports consolidated net profit of Rs 0.19 crore in the March 2026 quarter

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Last Updated : May 28 2026 | 9:22 AM IST
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Sales decline 3.97% to Rs 29.79 crore

Net profit of GKB Ophthalmics reported to Rs 0.19 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against net loss of Rs 3.55 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales declined 3.97% to Rs 29.79 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 31.02 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit reported to Rs 1.22 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against net loss of Rs 7.04 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 36.76% to Rs 149.06 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 108.99 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Mar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Sales29.7931.02 -4 149.06108.99 37 OPM %10.31-9.19 -5.75-2.55 - PBDT3.37-3.14 LP 8.13-3.64 LP PBT2.57-3.93 LP 4.89-6.73 LP NP0.19-3.55 LP 1.22-7.04 LP

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First Published: May 28 2026 | 9:22 AM IST

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