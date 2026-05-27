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GKW reports standalone net loss of Rs 5.61 crore in the March 2026 quarter

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Last Updated : May 27 2026 | 6:04 PM IST
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Sales reported at Rs -3.50 crore

Net loss of GKW reported to Rs 5.61 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against net profit of Rs 3.80 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales reported to Rs -3.50 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 7.22 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net loss reported to Rs 2.31 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against net loss of Rs 18.47 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales declined 2.10% to Rs 32.09 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 32.78 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Mar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Sales-3.507.22 PL 32.0932.78 -2 OPM %179.7172.71 -1.03-30.54 - PBDT-5.014.64 PL 7.86-9.27 LP PBT-5.933.11 PL 4.13-12.32 LP NP-5.613.80 PL -2.31-18.47 87

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First Published: May 27 2026 | 6:04 PM IST

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