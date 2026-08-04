GKW standalone net profit declines 21.94% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales rise 2.20% to Rs 14.88 croreNet profit of GKW declined 21.94% to Rs 10.78 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 13.81 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 2.20% to Rs 14.88 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 14.56 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales14.8814.56 2 OPM %84.0186.06 -PBDT14.0317.47 -20 PBT13.1216.55 -21 NP10.7813.81 -22
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