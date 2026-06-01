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Glance Finance reports standalone net loss of Rs 3.84 crore in the March 2026 quarter

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Last Updated : Jun 01 2026 | 9:47 AM IST
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Sales reported at Rs -0.34 crore

Net loss of Glance Finance reported to Rs 3.84 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against net profit of Rs 0.01 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales reported to Rs -0.34 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 0.87 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit rose 112.07% to Rs 4.92 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 2.32 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 17.21% to Rs 19.48 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 16.62 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Mar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Sales-0.340.87 PL 19.4816.62 17 OPM %1044.12240.23 -58.6264.32 - PBDT-3.571.88 PL 11.1410.19 9 PBT-4.590.39 PL 6.253.84 63 NP-3.840.01 PL 4.922.32 112

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First Published: Jun 01 2026 | 9:47 AM IST

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