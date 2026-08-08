Glance Finance standalone net profit declines 2.03% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales rise 13.08% to Rs 7.78 croreNet profit of Glance Finance declined 2.03% to Rs 5.80 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 5.92 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 13.08% to Rs 7.78 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 6.88 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales7.786.88 13 OPM %103.08122.82 -PBDT7.948.35 -5 PBT6.926.95 0 NP5.805.92 -2
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