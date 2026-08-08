Glance Finance standalone net profit declines 2.03% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales rise 13.08% to Rs 7.78 crore

Net profit of Glance Finance declined 2.03% to Rs 5.80 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 5.92 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 13.08% to Rs 7.78 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 6.88 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025.7.786.88103.08122.827.948.356.926.955.805.92

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