Gland and Neuland Lab announces long term strategic CDMO partnership

To establish a manufacturing suite for sterile APIs used in microparticle depot products

Gland Pharma and Neuland Laboratories today announced a long-term strategic CDMO partnership.

Under the partnership Gland will establish a sterile manufacturing suite for Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients (APIs) pertaining to microparticle depot products. The collaboration combines Neuland's Complex API development and manufacturing capabilities including deep expertise in complex chemistry, process development, custom manufacturing having a strong track record of serving global innovator and generic pharmaceutical companies; with Gland Pharma's global sterile manufacturing expertise and strong regulatory compliance track record, to serve growing worldwide demand for sterile APIs used in microparticle depot products and other complex sterile APIs.