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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Gland Pharma consolidated net profit rises 47.09% in the June 2026 quarter

Gland Pharma consolidated net profit rises 47.09% in the June 2026 quarter

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Last Updated : Aug 10 2026 | 5:52 PM IST
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Sales rise 19.57% to Rs 1800.27 crore

Net profit of Gland Pharma rose 47.09% to Rs 316.96 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 215.48 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 19.57% to Rs 1800.27 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 1505.62 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales1800.271505.62 20 OPM %27.1824.43 -PBDT546.23413.79 32 PBT434.98312.74 39 NP316.96215.48 47

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First Published: Aug 10 2026 | 5:52 PM IST

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