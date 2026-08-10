Gland Pharma consolidated net profit rises 47.09% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales rise 19.57% to Rs 1800.27 crore

Net profit of Gland Pharma rose 47.09% to Rs 316.96 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 215.48 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 19.57% to Rs 1800.27 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 1505.62 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025.1800.271505.6227.1824.43546.23413.79434.98312.74316.96215.48

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