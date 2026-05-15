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Gland Pharma consolidated net profit rises 96.57% in the March 2026 quarter

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Last Updated : May 15 2026 | 6:06 PM IST
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Sales rise 22.31% to Rs 1742.79 crore

Net profit of Gland Pharma rose 96.57% to Rs 366.68 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 186.54 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 22.31% to Rs 1742.79 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 1424.91 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit rose 47.07% to Rs 1027.32 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 698.53 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 14.50% to Rs 6430.65 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 5616.50 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Mar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Sales1742.791424.91 22 6430.655616.50 15 OPM %29.4424.39 -25.3422.59 - PBDT614.46384.09 60 1912.601440.53 33 PBT505.80288.33 75 1488.931062.66 40 NP366.68186.54 97 1027.32698.53 47

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First Published: May 15 2026 | 6:06 PM IST

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