Gland Pharma reported 96.62% increase in consolidated net profit to Rs 366.7 crore on a 22.31% rise in net sales to Rs 1,742.80 crore in Q4 FY26 over Q4 FY25.

Revenue from USA aggregated to Rs 980.7 crore (up 25.44% YoY), Europe revenue added up to Rs 381.4 crore (up 36% YoY) and that from Rest of the world was Rs 254.9 crore (up 6% YoY). Sales in Canada, Australia and New Zealand were Rs 58.8 crore (down 2% YoY) and those in India were Rs 67 crore (up 28% YoY).

Profit before tax stood at Rs 505.79 crore in Q4 FY26, up by 75.42% from Rs 288.33 crore recorded in Q4 FY25.

Consolidated EBITDA stood at Rs 513 crore in Q4 March 2026, registering the growth of 48% YoY with EBITDA margin of 29%. R&D expenses stood at Rs 50.6 crore in Q4 FY26, accounting for 4% of base business revenue, and were primarily directed toward complex product development and filings. During the quarter, the company launched five molecules in the US, including Dalbavancin and Brimonidine, taking total US launches in FY26 to 31 products. On the regulatory front, eight ANDA filings were made and 11 approvals were received in Q4 FY26, while FY26 saw 24 filings and 28 approvals, taking cumulative US ANDA filings to 388 (337 approved and 51 pending). The in-house complex pipeline continues to strengthen with six products already launched and three awaiting approval, with complex injectables expected to remain a key long-term growth driver.

Under co-development partnerships, 15 products are in development, including seven 505(b)(2) and eight ANDAs, with commercialization expected from FY28. The company also advanced its Ready-to-Use (RTU) bag portfolio with 21 filings, 18 approvals, and 11 products under development, addressing an estimated US market opportunity of $634 million. In the GLP-1 and insulin analog segment, the company launched Liraglutide in the US, with pen/cartridge capacity at 140 million units per annum. Additionally, a new CDMO contract was signed for a complex nano drug delivery system-based injectable in oncology. Srinivas Sadu, Executive Chairman of Gland Pharma, stated, Our strong FY26 performance, reflected in consolidated revenue growth of 14.5% and an adjusted EBITDA margin of 26%, underscores the progress we are making across the businesses including Cenexi. The 38% adjusted EBITDA margin of base business has been supported by robust growth in the CDMO segment, alongside new product launches and improved profitability across our existing portfolio, driven by ongoing costefficiency initiatives. We remain confident in sustaining this momentum, supported by a pipeline of complex product launches and the continued ramp-up of CDMO partnerships.

The board has recommended a final dividend of Rs 20 per equity share of face value Rs 1 each (2000%) for FY26. If approved, the dividend will be paid within 30 days from the date of the 48th Annual General Meeting. The record date for determining eligible shareholders has been fixed as Tuesday, August 11, 2026. Gland Pharma was established in 1978 in Hyderabad and has grown over the years from a contract manufacturer of small-volume liquid parenteral products to become one of the largest and fastest growing injectable-focused companies, with a global footprint across 60 countries, including the United States, Europe, Canada, Australia, India, and other markets.