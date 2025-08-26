Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Gland Pharma receives USFDA nod for Vasopressin in 5% Dextrose RTU injection

Gland Pharma receives USFDA nod for Vasopressin in 5% Dextrose RTU injection

Image
Last Updated : Aug 26 2025 | 1:31 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Gland Pharma announced that it has received final approval from the United States Food and Drug Administration (USFDA) for its Abbreviated New Drug Application (ANDA) for Vasopressin in 5% Dextrose injection, (0.4 Units/mL) RTU vials.

The company also received tentative approval for the (0.2 Units/mL) RTU vials of the same formulation.

The product is bioequivalent and therapeutically equivalent to the reference listed drug (RLD), VASOSTRICT Injection (0.4 Units/mL) and (0.2 Units/mL) of PH Health.

This product is indicated to increase blood pressure in adults with vasodilatory shock who remain hypotensive despite fluids and catecholamines.

According to IQVIA, the product recorded U.S. sales of approximately USD 45 million for the twelve months ending June 2025.

Gland Pharma is one of the largest and fastest-growing injectable-focused companies, with a global footprint across 60 countries, including the United States, Europe, Canada, Australia, India, and other markets. It has a wide range of injectables, including vials, ampoules, pre-filled syringes, lyophilized vials, dry powders, infusions, oncology, and ophthalmic solutions. The company also pioneered Heparin technology in India.

The companys consolidated net profit surged 49.88% to Rs 215.48 crore in Q1 FY26 as against Rs 143.76 crore posted in Q1 FY25. Revenue from operations increased by 7.41% YoY to Rs 1,505.62 crore for the quarter ended 30 June 2025.

The counter shed 0.05% to Rs 1,941 on the BSE.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Access to Exclusive Premium Stories

  • Over 30 subscriber-only stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Dabur India Ltd rises for third straight session

Authum Investment gains after inking pact to acquire 35% stake in Rivaar Labs

Arisinfra's subsidiary launches Rs 250 crore luxury villa project in North Bengaluru

Gland Pharma receives USFDA approval for Vasopressin in 5% Dextrose RTU Injection

Nifty below 24,850; PSU bank shares slide for the 5th day

First Published: Aug 26 2025 | 1:11 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story