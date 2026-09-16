Shares of Glass Wall Systems (India) were currently trading at Rs 204.70 at 10:15 IST on the BSE, representing a premium of 12.47% as compared with the issue price of Rs 182.

The stock debuted at Rs 190.10 on the BSE, a premium of 4.45% over its issue price.

So far, the stock has hit a high of Rs 204.90 and a low of Rs 185.05. On the BSE, over 13.21 lakh shares of the company were traded in the counter so far.

The initial public offer of Glass Wall Systems (India) was subscribed 81.65 times. The issue opened for bidding on 8 September 2026 and closed on 10 September 2026. The price band of the IPO is fixed between Rs 172 and 182 per share.

The offer comprised a fresh issue of equity shares of Rs 2 each, aggregating to Rs 60 crore, and an offer for sale of 20,213,722 equity shares. The offer for sale component consisted of 14,943,048 equity shares sold by India Business Excellence Fund IIA, an investor selling shareholder, and the balance 5,270,674 equity shares sold by the promoters. Of the net proceeds from the fresh issue, the company intended to use Rs 50 crore to fund capital expenditure requirements for setting up a GPU project as part of its planned backward integration at its Vile Bhagad facility, with the balance proposed to be utilised towards general corporate purposes.

Glass Wall Systems (India) was a fade and fenestration solutions provider catering to real estate developers, hospitals, airport authorities, contractors and corporate clients in India, as well as customers in the USA and Australia. The company offered customised fade, curtain wall, skylight, canopy, rain screen cladding, aluminium doors and windows, and other architectural solutions across three verticalsdomestic fade solutions, international fade products supply and fenestration solutions. It had completed 158 projects and had an order book of Rs 981.55 crore as of March 31, 2026. The company operated a manufacturing facility at Vile Bhagad, Maharashtra, with a capacity of 130 panels per day, and was setting up an in-house glass processing unit to support backward integration.