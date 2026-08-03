Glaxosmithkline Pharmaceuticals consolidated net profit rises 15.69% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales rise 16.55% to Rs 938.44 croreNet profit of Glaxosmithkline Pharmaceuticals rose 15.69% to Rs 237.18 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 205.01 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 16.55% to Rs 938.44 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 805.17 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales938.44805.17 17 OPM %31.4931.20 -PBDT338.29294.50 15 PBT322.45278.98 16 NP237.18205.01 16
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