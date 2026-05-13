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Glaxosmithkline Pharmaceuticals consolidated net profit rises 5.70% in the March 2026 quarter

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Last Updated : May 13 2026 | 5:16 PM IST
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Sales rise 2.15% to Rs 995.30 crore

Net profit of Glaxosmithkline Pharmaceuticals rose 5.70% to Rs 277.86 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 262.87 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 2.15% to Rs 995.30 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 974.37 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit rose 11.69% to Rs 1035.98 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 927.58 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 1.93% to Rs 3821.67 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 3749.21 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Mar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Sales995.30974.37 2 3821.673749.21 2 OPM %35.2634.20 -34.2631.40 - PBDT386.27373.29 3 1451.831321.98 10 PBT373.10358.57 4 1385.391255.19 10 NP277.86262.87 6 1035.98927.58 12

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First Published: May 13 2026 | 5:16 PM IST

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