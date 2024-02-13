Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Glaxosmithkline Pharmaceuticals Ltd slips for fifth straight session

Glaxosmithkline Pharmaceuticals Ltd slips for fifth straight session

Last Updated : Feb 13 2024 | 2:51 PM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN Icon

Glaxosmithkline Pharmaceuticals Ltd is quoting at Rs 2203.15, down 5.85% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The stock jumped 92.84% in last one year as compared to a 20.98% rally in NIFTY and a 52.97% spurt in the Nifty Pharma index.

Glaxosmithkline Pharmaceuticals Ltd is down for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 2203.15, down 5.85% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.35% on the day, quoting at 21690.7. The Sensex is at 71414.04, up 0.48%.Glaxosmithkline Pharmaceuticals Ltd has lost around 2.48% in last one month.Meanwhile, Nifty Pharma index of which Glaxosmithkline Pharmaceuticals Ltd is a constituent, has increased around 6.94% in last one month and is currently quoting at 18669.55, up 0.36% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 4.87 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 2.09 lakh shares in last one month.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

The PE of the stock is 62.76 based on TTM earnings ending September 23.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Also Read

Glaxosmithkline Pharmaceuticals Ltd up for third straight session

Glaxosmithkline Pharmaceuticals consolidated net profit declines 72.22% in the December 2023 quarter

GSK Pharma slumps as PAT drops 72% YoY in Q3 FY24

Nifty climbs above 21,900; pharma shares advance

Healthcare stocks edge higher

Nikkei index tops 38000 mark

Pfizer Ltd eases for fifth straight session

Glenmark Pharmaceuticals Ltd drops for fifth straight session

Steel Authority of India Ltd eases for fifth straight session

National Aluminium Company Ltd drops for fifth straight session

Follow our WhatsApp channel

First Published: Feb 13 2024 | 1:35 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story