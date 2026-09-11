Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Glenmark launches RYALTRIS Nasal Spray in Brazil

Glenmark Specialty S.A., a wholly owned subsidiary of Glenmark Pharmaceuticals (Glenmark), today announced the launch of RYALTRIS Nasal Spray in Brazil for the treatment of moderate to severe symptoms associated with allergic rhinitis (AR) in adults and adolescents of 12 years of age and older.

The launch follows regulatory approval granted by the Brazilian Health Regulatory Agency, Agcia Nacional de Vigilcia Sanitia (ANVISA) earlier this year.

The launch reflects Glenmark's continued commitment to advancing its respiratory innovation journey and reinforces the Company's continued progress in expanding access to differentiated therapies across global markets.

Allergic rhinitis is a highly prevalent chronic condition in Brazil, affecting an estimated 20-30% of the population, equivalent to nearly 40-60 million people2,3. This significant disease burden highlights the need for effective, convenient, and differentiated treatment options for patients across the country.

The launch of RYALTRIS introduces the first olopatadine-containing intranasal combination therapy in Brazil, combining an antihistamine (olopatadine hydrochloride) and a corticosteroid (mometasone furoate) in a single nasal spray. This offers a differentiated dual-action treatment option for symptoms associated with allergic rhinitis.

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

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First Published: Sep 11 2026 | 9:16 AM IST

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