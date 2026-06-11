Glenmark Specialty S.A (GSSA), a wholly-owned subsidiary of Glenmark Pharmaceuticals, today announced the launch of Winlevi (clascoterone 10 mg/g cream) across key markets in Europe. This follows the grant of marketing authorization of the product for the treatment of acne vulgaris in both adults and adolescents aged 12 to <18 years (with usage in adolescents limited to facial application) by the European Commission to Cassiopea S.p.A., a subsidiary of Cosmo N.V. (SIX: COPN) (Cosmo) in October 2025.

Glenmark has initiated direct launches in several European markets, including the Nordics, Central and Eastern Europe, and Spain. In Portugal, the Company has launched the product through a strategic partner. Glenmark is also advancing additional launches through strategic partnerships across other European markets.