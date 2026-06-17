Glenmark Pharma arm launches generic Methylene Blue Injection in US market

Glenmark Pharmaceuticals said its subsidiary, Glenmark Pharmaceuticals Inc., USA, has launched Methylene Blue Injection USP, 50 mg/10 mL (5 mg/mL) in single-dose vial form.

The company said its product is bioequivalent and therapeutically equivalent to ProvayBlue Injection, 50 mg/10 mL (5 mg/mL), the reference listed drug of Provepharm SAS.

Citing IQVIA sales data, Glenmark noted that the ProvayBlue injection market recorded annual sales of about $19 million for the 12-month period ended April 2026.

Commenting on the launch, Marc Kikuchi, President & Business Head, North America said, the launch of Methylene Blue Injection USP reflects Glenmarks ongoing commitment to expanding access to quality, affordable medicines for healthcare institutions and the patients they serve. This addition further strengthens our institutional portfolio and reinforces our focus on delivering reliable treatment options across the U.S. market.