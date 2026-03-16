Glenmark Pharma gains as US arm to launch Potassium Phosphates Injection

Glenmark Pharmaceuticals rose 1.04% to Rs 2,192.50 after its US arm, Glenmark Pharmaceuticals Inc., will launch Potassium Phosphates Injection USP in multiple strengths in the US market.

The injection will be available in 15 mmol P / 22 mEq K per 5 mL and 45 mmol P / 66 mEq K per 15 mL single-dose vials, as well as 150 mmol P / 220 mEq K per 50 mL pharmacy bulk package vials.

The product is bioequivalent and therapeutically equivalent to the reference listed drug from Fresenius Kabi. Distribution is expected to begin in March 2026.

According to sales data from IQVIA, the Potassium Phosphates Injection market in the US recorded annual sales of about $50.7 million for the 12-month period ended January 2026.

Commenting on the launch, Marc Kikuchi, President & Business Head, North America said, We look forward to growing our portfolio of products within the institutional channel with the upcoming launch of Potassium Phosphates Injection USP, 15 mmol P / 22 mEq K per 5 mL and 45 mmol P / 66 mEq K per 15 mL Single-Dose Vials and 150 mmol P / 220 mEq K per 50 mL Pharmacy Bulk Package Vials. We continue to strengthen our commitment to bring quality and affordable alternatives to market for patients in need with each injectable launch. Glenmark Pharmaceuticals is engaged in the business of development, manufacturing, and marketing of pharmaceutical products, both formulations and active pharmaceutical ingredients, to regulated and semi-regulated markets.