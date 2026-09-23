Glenmark Pharmaceuticals said that it has received the establishment inspection report (EIR) from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (U.S. FDA) for its formulations manufacturing facility in Goa, India.

The American drug regulatory has granted a voluntary action indicated (VAI) status to the said facility.

The inspection was conducted at the Companys manufacturing facility from 22 June 2026 to 30 June 2026.

The announcement was made during market hours today.

Glenmark Pharmaceuticals manufactures pharmaceutical formulations and active pharmaceutical ingredients, which it markets in India and abroad. It also undertakes R&D on new chemical and biological entities. The company has 10 manufacturing facilities spread across India, USA and a few other countries.