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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Glenmark Pharma gets USFDA nod for Fluticasone Propionate Nasal Spray

Glenmark Pharma gets USFDA nod for Fluticasone Propionate Nasal Spray

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Last Updated : Aug 20 2026 | 10:31 AM IST
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Glenmark Pharmaceuticals announced that it has received approval from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (USFDA) for Fluticasone Propionate Nasal Spray USP, 0.05 mg/spray.

The company said the product is bioequivalent and therapeutically equivalent to Flonase Nasal Spray, 0.05 mg/spray, the reference listed drug of Haleon US Holdings. Glenmark Pharmaceuticals Inc., USA, will distribute the product in the U.S.

According to IQVIA sales data for the 12-month period ending June 2026, the Flonase Nasal Spray market recorded annual sales of approximately $295.2 million.

Glenmark Pharmaceuticals is engaged in the business of development, manufacturing, and marketing of pharmaceutical products, both formulations and active pharmaceutical ingredients, to regulated and semi-regulated markets. The company reported a 6,381.9% increase in consolidated net profit to Rs 301.41 crore on a 16.8% increase in revenue from operations to Rs 3,760.28 crore in Q4 FY26, compared with Q4 FY25.

Shares of Glenmark Pharmaceuticals rose 0.93% to Rs 2,275.90 on the BSE.

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First Published: Aug 20 2026 | 10:31 AM IST

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