Glenmark Pharma launches generic Lacosamide injection in US

Glenmark Pharmaceuticals announced that its US subsidiary, Glenmark Pharmaceuticals Inc., USA, has launched Lacosamide Injection USP, 200 mg/20 mL (10 mg/mL), in single-dose vials in the United States.

The product is bioequivalent and therapeutically equivalent to the reference listed drug, Vimpat Injection, 200 mg/20 mL (10 mg/mL), of UCB Inc. According to IQVIA sales data for the 12-month period ended April 2026, the Vimpat Injection market recorded annual sales of approximately $15.2 million in the United States.

Commenting on the launch, Marc Kikuchi, President & Business Head, North America, said, The launch of Lacosamide Injection USP reflects the disciplined execution of our strategy to build a broader, differentiated product portfolio in the United States. By expanding our injectable product portfolio, we are enhancing our ability to meet the evolving needs of healthcare providers while advancing our commitment to improving patient access to quality, affordable treatment options.