Glenmark Pharmaceuticals consolidated net profit rises 930.34% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales rise 28.52% to Rs 3931.73 crore

Net profit of Glenmark Pharmaceuticals rose 930.34% to Rs 482.92 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 46.87 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 28.52% to Rs 3931.73 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 3059.33 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025.3931.733059.3320.4718.98816.56548.73643.39418.81482.9246.87

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