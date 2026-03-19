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Glenmark Pharmaceuticals Inc. launches Milnacipran Hydrochloride Tablets

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Last Updated : Mar 19 2026 | 9:50 AM IST
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Glenmark Pharmaceuticals Inc., USA (Glenmark) announces the launch of Milnacipran Hydrochloride Tablets, 12.5 mg, 25 mg, 50 mg, and 100 mg.

Glenmark's Milnacipran Hydrochloride Tablets, 12.5 mg, 25 mg, 50 mg, and 100 mg is the authorized generic to Savella2 Tablets, 12.5 mg, 25 mg, 50 mg, and 100 mg.

According to IQVIA sales data for the 12-month period ending January 2026, the Savella Tablets, 12.5 mg, 25 mg, 50 mg, and 100 mg market2 achieved annual sales of approximately $102.9 million.

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First Published: Mar 19 2026 | 9:50 AM IST

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