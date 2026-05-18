Glenmark Pharmaceuticals launches Vancomycin Hydrochloride for Injection in U.S.

Glenmark Pharmaceuticals Inc., USA (Glenmark) announced the launch of Vancomycin Hydrochloride for Injection USP, 500 mg/vial and 1 g/vial. Glenmark's Vancomycin Hydrochloride for Injection USP, 500 mg/vial and 1 g/vial is bioequivalent and therapeutically equivalent to the reference listed drug, Vancomycin Hydrochloride for Injection USP, 500 mg/vial and 1 g/vial of Fresenius Kabi USA, LLC.

According to IQVIA sales data for the 12-month period ending March 2026, the Vancomycin Hydrochloride for Injection USP, 500 mg/vial and 1 g/vial market2 achieved annual sales of approximately $37.9 million.