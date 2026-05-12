Glenmark Pharmaceuticals Ltd slips for fifth straight session

Glenmark Pharmaceuticals Ltd is quoting at Rs 2289.1, down 2.48% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The stock jumped 61.5% in last one year as compared to a 4.21% slide in NIFTY and a 12.6% spurt in the Nifty Pharma index.

Glenmark Pharmaceuticals Ltd dropped for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 2289.1, down 2.48% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is down around 1.15% on the day, quoting at 23542.8. The Sensex is at 75030.71, down 1.3%.Glenmark Pharmaceuticals Ltd has added around 4.38% in last one month.Meanwhile, Nifty Pharma index of which Glenmark Pharmaceuticals Ltd is a constituent, has increased around 8.83% in last one month and is currently quoting at 24170.45, down 0.5% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 4.37 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 7.11 lakh shares in last one month.