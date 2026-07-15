Glenmark Pharmaceuticals Ltd soars 0.08%, up for fifth straight session

Glenmark Pharmaceuticals Ltd is quoting at Rs 2307, up 0.08% on the day as on 12:44 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 4.64% in last one year as compared to a 4.17% drop in NIFTY and a 15.39% drop in the Nifty Pharma.

Glenmark Pharmaceuticals Ltd gained for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 2307, up 0.08% on the day as on 12:44 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.45% on the day, quoting at 24160.1. The Sensex is at 77455.4, up 0.52%. Glenmark Pharmaceuticals Ltd has risen around 6.97% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty Pharma index of which Glenmark Pharmaceuticals Ltd is a constituent, has risen around 7.92% in last one month and is currently quoting at 25907.1, up 0.64% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 2.35 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 5.85 lakh shares in last one month. The benchmark July futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 2315.7, up 0.36% on the day. Glenmark Pharmaceuticals Ltd is up 4.64% in last one year as compared to a 4.17% drop in NIFTY and a 15.39% drop in the Nifty Pharma index.