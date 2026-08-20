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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Glenmark Pharmaceuticals receives USFDA approval for Fluticasone Propionate Nasal Spray USP

Glenmark Pharmaceuticals receives USFDA approval for Fluticasone Propionate Nasal Spray USP

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Last Updated : Aug 20 2026 | 9:16 AM IST
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Glenmark Pharmaceuticals (Glenmark) today announced the receipt of U.S. FDA approval for Fluticasone Propionate Nasal Spray USP, 0.05 mg/spray.

Glenmark's Fluticasone Propionate Nasal Spray USP is bioequivalent and therapeutically equivalent to the reference listed drug, Flonase2 Nasal Spray, 0.05 mg/spray of Haleon US Holdings LLC [NDA 020121] and will be distributed in the U.S. by Glenmark Pharmaceuticals Inc., USA.

According to IQVIA sales data for the 12-month period ending June 2026, the Flonase Nasal Spray market achieved annual sales of approximately $295.2 million.

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

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First Published: Aug 20 2026 | 9:16 AM IST

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