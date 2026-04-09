Glenmark Pharmaceuticals receives USFDA approval for Progesterone Vaginal Inserts, 100 mg

Glenmark Pharmaceuticals (Glenmark) has received final approval from the United States Food & Drug Administration (U.S. FDA) for Progesterone Vaginal Inserts, 100 mg, determined by the FDA to be bioequivalent and therapeutically equivalent to the reference listed drug (RLD), Endometrin Vaginal Inserts, 100 mg of Ferring Pharmaceuticals Inc. [NDA 022057].

Glenmark's Progesterone Vaginal Inserts, 100 mg will be distributed in the U.S. by Glenmark Pharmaceuticals Inc., USA.