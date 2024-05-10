Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Glenmark Pharmaceuticals to acquire stake in a renewable power entity

Glenmark Pharmaceuticals to acquire stake in a renewable power entity

Image
Last Updated : May 10 2024 | 11:11 PM IST
Follow Us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
Glenmark Pharmaceuticals (GPL) announced that for consumption and supply of renewable energy has entered into Securities Subscription & Shareholdersf Agreement with O2 Renewable Energy XXIV and O2 Energy SG PTE and Power Purchase Agreement with O2 Renewable Energy XXIV.

In line with GPL's commitment to become carbon neutral by 2030, this investment will enhance the share of renewable power in its operation. The acquisition of shares will enable GPL to invest in renewable energy and thereby comply with regulatory requirement for being a captive user under Indian electricity laws. GPL will acquire minimum 26% stake on fully diluted basis in O2 Renewable Energy XXIV in order to qualify for captive requirements as per the provision of Electricity Act, 2003. Post]acquisition, O2 Renewable Energy XXIV, will become an associate of GPL.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

Also Read

Glenmark Pharmaceuticals Ltd gains for third straight session

Glenmark Pharmaceuticals Ltd spurts 0.28%, gains for five straight sessions

Glenmark Pharmaceuticals Ltd up for five straight sessions

Glenmark Pharmaceuticals directors resign

Glenmark receives USFDA approval for Acetaminophen and Ibuprofen Tablets, 250 mg/125 mg (OTC)

Manaksia Coated Metals &amp; Industries consolidated net profit declines 34.63% in the March 2024 quarter

Sterling Tools consolidated net profit rises 108.87% in the March 2024 quarter

Hi-Tech Winding Systems reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.01 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Ashirwad Capital standalone net profit rises 111.11% in the March 2024 quarter

Nifty regains 22,050 as global cues lift sentiment

Follow our WhatsApp channel

First Published: May 10 2024 | 5:45 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story